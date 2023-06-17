ETF Managers Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,242 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.81.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.94. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $79.09.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,314,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $747,585. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

