ETF Managers Group LLC Has $934,000 Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $181.81 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.68 and its 200 day moving average is $218.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.