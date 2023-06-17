ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $107.84 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,384 shares of company stock worth $5,929,160. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

