ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 64,919 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $189,476.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,784,341.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $173,311.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 469,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $189,476.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,546 shares in the company, valued at $11,784,341.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,475 shares of company stock worth $1,102,176. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BE stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

