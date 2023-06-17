ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 1,564 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Amalgamated Financial worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, Director Maryann Bruce acquired 2,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $29,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $241,832.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

AMAL stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.29 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

