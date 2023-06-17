ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $428,679,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,469.50.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,321.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,416.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,464.57. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.