ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 88 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 23,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,874,412.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,874,412.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total transaction of $316,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,225,029.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $356.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.77 and a 1-year high of $363.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

