ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $66.39 on Friday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average is $58.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,050,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,050,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $453,229.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,096,297.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,605,483 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.