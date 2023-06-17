ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Qorvo by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Qorvo by 52.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after purchasing an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Qorvo by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,791,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,408,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $102.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.89. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 111.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KGI Securities raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.78.

Qorvo, Inc provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense.

