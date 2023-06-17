ETF Managers Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 2.4 %

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at $624,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $237.70 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.16 and a 52-week high of $247.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.89%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

