ETF Managers Group LLC Reduces Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,551 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,073,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,044,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,316 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 679.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after acquiring an additional 981,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HRB stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.