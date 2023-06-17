ETF Managers Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,510,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748,098 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 373,435 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of ZYNE opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.39.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

