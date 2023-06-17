ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 1,782 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 905.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day moving average is $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.29. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $108.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.00 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

