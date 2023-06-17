ETF Managers Group LLC Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,455 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $122.68 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.27.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

