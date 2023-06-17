Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

