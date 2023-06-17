Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EIFZF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Price Performance

Exchange Income stock opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $41.74.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.