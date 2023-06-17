Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) versus Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Critical Survey

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $18.48 million 2.10 -$17.95 million ($0.43) -1.98 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$552.07 million ($1.14) -0.39

Vicinity Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vicinity Motor and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vicinity Motor presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 252.94%. Given Vicinity Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vicinity Motor is more favorable than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -97.53% -47.28% -29.71% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -151.90% -68.25%

Summary

Vicinity Motor beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicinity Motor

(Get Rating)

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

(Get Rating)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

