Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,052 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1,068.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $24.94 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

