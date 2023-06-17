Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,855,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Fidelity National Financial worth $69,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.