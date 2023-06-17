Financial Alternatives Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $441.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $419.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $445.48. The company has a market cap of $328.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

