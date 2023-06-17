Financial Analysis: SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) versus Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR)

Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.4% of Colombier Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of SurgePays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Colombier Acquisition and SurgePays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colombier Acquisition N/A N/A $5.80 million N/A N/A SurgePays $135.18 million 0.79 -$680,000.00 $0.37 20.49

Analyst Ratings

Colombier Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SurgePays.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Colombier Acquisition and SurgePays, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colombier Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A SurgePays 0 0 0 0 N/A

SurgePays has a consensus target price of $11.88, suggesting a potential upside of 56.66%. Given SurgePays’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Colombier Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Colombier Acquisition and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colombier Acquisition N/A -22.94% 0.89% SurgePays 3.79% 115.59% 14.92%

Summary

SurgePays beats Colombier Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colombier Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

About SurgePays

(Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

