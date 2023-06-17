Financial Review: Albany International (NYSE:AIN) and Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY)

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) and Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Albany International and Shenzhou International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albany International 0 2 1 0 2.33 Shenzhou International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Albany International currently has a consensus price target of $105.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.86%. Given Albany International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Albany International is more favorable than Shenzhou International Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albany International $1.03 billion 2.72 $95.76 million $3.03 29.75 Shenzhou International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Albany International and Shenzhou International Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Albany International has higher revenue and earnings than Shenzhou International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Albany International and Shenzhou International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albany International 8.96% 14.14% 7.38% Shenzhou International Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Albany International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Albany International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Albany International beats Shenzhou International Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albany International

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles. This segment offers forming, pressing, and drying fabrics, as well as process belts; and engineered fabrics. The AEC segment 3D-woven and injected composite components for aircraft engines composite airframe and engine components for military and commercial aircraft. It operates in the United States, Switzerland, Brazil, China, France, Mexico, Italy, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire.

About Shenzhou International Group

(Get Rating)

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, processes, and sells knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; print and sale of knitwear products; aircraft leasing; and property management activities. Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

