First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Down 20.4% in May

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TDIV opened at $59.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.71. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

