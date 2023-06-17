First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,726 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.80% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 124.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 25,889 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4,445.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RFDI opened at $59.05 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $59.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Profile

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.