Flagstone Financial Management Acquires Shares of 1,954 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Flagstone Financial Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,954 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.43.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $426.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $437.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

