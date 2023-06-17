Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Coverage Initiated at Societe Generale

Investment analysts at Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

Shares of FLGZY stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich Airport in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services and fees.

