Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Coverage Initiated at Societe Generale

Investment analysts at Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance
Shares of FLGZY stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18.
Flughafen Zürich Company Profile
