Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives $15,969.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15,916.57.

PDYPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($172.67) to £160 ($200.20) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($201.45) to £164 ($205.21) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

PDYPY stock opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $43.71 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.51.

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

