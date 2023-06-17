FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of FMC worth $76,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Insider Transactions at FMC

FMC Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC stock opened at $106.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.30.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

