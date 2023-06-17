FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.49% of FMC worth $76,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock opened at $106.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.30.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

