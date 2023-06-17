Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives $29.37 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

FMS opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.7086 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is 39.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,332,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,588,000 after buying an additional 11,209,015 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,223,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,783,000 after buying an additional 718,910 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 683,851 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 307,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,738,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

