FY2024 EPS Estimates for Oracle Co. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Oracle in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 13th. William Blair analyst S. Naji now forecasts that the enterprise software provider will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Oracle’s FY2025 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

Oracle Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Oracle stock opened at $125.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.29 and a 200-day moving average of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $338.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock worth $177,254,308 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.