Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

