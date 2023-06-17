Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Buys Shares of 1,452 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $300.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

