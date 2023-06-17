Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $109.32 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.39 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $277.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

