Garde Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $458.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $426.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

