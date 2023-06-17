GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the May 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

Shares of GCMGW opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter valued at $565,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

