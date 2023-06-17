General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Reduced by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $217.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.80 and a 200 day moving average of $228.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

