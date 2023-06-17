General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average of $83.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

