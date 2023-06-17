General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

