Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in May

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,071,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the May 15th total of 952,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Geox stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Geox has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.

Geox SpA engages in the manufacture, promotion and distribution of shoes and clothing under the Geox brand to retailers and end-customers. It operates through the following business segments: Footwear and Apparel. The Footwear segment offers booties, boots, sneakers, flats and ballerinas, moccasins, pumps, formal shoes and casual shoes for men, women and children.

