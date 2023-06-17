Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Global Ports Stock Up 0.3 %
Global Ports stock opened at GBX 198 ($2.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £124.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.47, a PEG ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.41. Global Ports has a 12 month low of GBX 70.73 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 203 ($2.54). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,308.60.
About Global Ports
