Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Global Ports Stock Up 0.3 %

Global Ports stock opened at GBX 198 ($2.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £124.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.47, a PEG ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.41. Global Ports has a 12 month low of GBX 70.73 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 203 ($2.54). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,308.60.

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

