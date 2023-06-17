Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Update

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 649,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the May 15th total of 576,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CLOU opened at $20.14 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $621.12 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

