Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,921 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

NYSE:GMED opened at $58.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.88. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

