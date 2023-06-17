Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on AUMN. Fundamental Research set a $19.25 target price on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Golden Minerals Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $392.55 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
