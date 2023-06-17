Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AUMN. Fundamental Research set a $19.25 target price on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $392.55 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 94.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

