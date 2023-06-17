Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.20) on Thursday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 94.70 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 123.80 ($1.55). The stock has a market cap of £462.14 million, a P/E ratio of 640.00 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 105.

