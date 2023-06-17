Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Shares Gap Down to $61.55

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.55, but opened at $59.98. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares last traded at $59.98, with a volume of 122 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Dividend Announcement

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is -56.81%.

(Get Rating)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.