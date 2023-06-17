Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 104,249 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 72,896 shares.The stock last traded at $6.39 and had previously closed at $6.29.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $116.34 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Granite Ridge Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,766 shares of company stock valued at $79,167 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter worth $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter worth $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter worth $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter worth $125,000.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

