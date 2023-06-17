Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 1,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $827.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.