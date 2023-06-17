Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,542 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.98. The company has a market cap of $244.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.10 and a 52-week high of $168.11.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
