Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,542 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.98. The company has a market cap of $244.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.10 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

