Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $396,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

